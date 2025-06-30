Sri Lanka only country in Asia currently holding talks to revise Trumps tariffs, Minister claims

Sri Lanka is the only country in the Asia region currently holding discussions with officials in the United States to revise the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump earlier this year, according to Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Joining the Parliamentary debate today (30), where MPs are debating the fiscal strategy statement of the government, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development stated that they are hopeful the government will be able get a better deal from the US regarding the 44% tariff imposed earlier this year.

A Sri Lankan delegation last month held discussions in Washington, D.C., focusing on tariff-related matters, following an invitation extended by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The reciprocal tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump has been paused for 90 days at present.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando in Parliament stated that the government will take all steps within their powers to reduce the tariffs imposed by the US which will have a major bearing on many local industries.

The Deputy Minister while the government is taking such important steps to safeguard local companies, the opposition is only focused on jeopardizing the work of the present administration.