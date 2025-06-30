Driver arrested after explosives found inside a lorry in Habarana

A driver of a lorry has been arrested while transporting explosives on the Habarana – Trincomalee main road, police said.

Police stated the vehicle was stopped and inspected at the Hathras Kotuwa area along the Trincomalee main road by local officers, during which a bag containing a powerful explosive substance known as C4 was found beneath the dashboard near the driver’s seat.

According to police, the seized explosives weighed 156.07 grams, while the lorry was also taken into custody.

Police confirmed that C4 is a highly potent explosive and that its transportation is strictly prohibited.

Investigations have revealed that the explosives were being transported from Kantale to the southern region.

Accordingly, the Habarana Police have launched an investigation to determine the intended purpose of transporting the explosives.

The suspect and the lorry are scheduled to be produced before the Bakamuna Magistrate’s Court today.