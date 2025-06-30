Driver arrested after explosives found inside a lorry in Habarana

Driver arrested after explosives found inside a lorry in Habarana

June 30, 2025   06:16 pm

A driver of a lorry has been arrested while transporting explosives on the Habarana – Trincomalee main road, police said.

Police stated the vehicle was stopped and inspected at the Hathras Kotuwa area along the Trincomalee main road by local officers, during which a bag containing a powerful explosive substance known as C4 was found beneath the dashboard near the driver’s seat.

According to police, the seized explosives weighed 156.07 grams, while the lorry was also taken into custody.

Police confirmed that C4 is a highly potent explosive and that its transportation is strictly prohibited.

Investigations have revealed that the explosives were being transported from Kantale to the southern region.

Accordingly, the Habarana Police have launched an investigation to determine the intended purpose of transporting the explosives.

The suspect and the lorry are scheduled to be produced before the Bakamuna Magistrate’s Court today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm