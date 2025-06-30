Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies

June 30, 2025   07:33 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) managed to secure power in local government institutions today (30).

Accordingly, the control of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha has been secured by the SJB while the SLPP took control of the Nagoda Pradeshiya Sabha.

The NPP established control in the Walapane Pradeshiya Sabha, while the ITAK secured control in the Delft Pradeshiya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission cannot take any action regarding party crossovers or those who violate party discipline within local government bodies, the Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake noted.

He made these remarks during a media briefing held after a public consultation program on electoral law reforms, which took place at the Kandy District Secretariat.

