Fuel prices increased

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of fuel prices, effective from midnight today (30).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 305 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 185 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 15, bringing it to Rs. 289 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

• Petrol Octane 92 – Rs. 305 (increased by Rs. 12)

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 289 (increased by Rs. 15)

• Kerosene – Rs. 185 (increased by Rs. 7)

• Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 341 (not revised)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 325 (not revised)

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also revised retail fuel prices to match Ceypetco prices.