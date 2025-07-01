Youth killed in shooting in Kahawatta

A youth has been killed while another individual has sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported in Yainna, Kahawatta, last night (30), police stated.

The injured person has been admitted to the Kahawatta Base Hospital for treatment.

According to police, four individuals arrived at a residence in Yainna, Kahawatta, last night and abducted the two youth.

It is reported that the kidnapped individuals were later taken to a remote area and shot.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old youth, died at the scene due to gunshot injuries, while the other individual, a 27-year-old man, was hospitalized for treatment, according to police.

The motive behind the shooting and the identity of those responsible have not yet been revealed.

The Kahawatta Police has launched an investigation into the incident.