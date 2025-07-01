LIOC and Sinopec also increase fuel prices

LIOC and Sinopec also increase fuel prices

July 1, 2025   06:47 am

Lanka IOC (LIOC) and Sinopec Energy Lanka have also increased fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective today (01).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 305 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 185 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 15, bringing it to Rs. 289 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel remain unchanged.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

• Petrol Octane 92 – Rs. 305 (increased by Rs. 12)

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 289 (increased by Rs. 15)

• Kerosene – Rs. 185 (increased by Rs. 7)

• Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 341 (not revised)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 325 (not revised)

Meanwhile, following the announcement pertaining to the fuel price revision last evening, long queues were visible at filling stations across Colombo, according to the Ada Derana reporters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)