LIOC and Sinopec also increase fuel prices

Lanka IOC (LIOC) and Sinopec Energy Lanka have also increased fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective today (01).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 305 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 185 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 15, bringing it to Rs. 289 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel remain unchanged.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

• Petrol Octane 92 – Rs. 305 (increased by Rs. 12)

• Auto Diesel – Rs. 289 (increased by Rs. 15)

• Kerosene – Rs. 185 (increased by Rs. 7)

• Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 341 (not revised)

• Super Diesel – Rs. 325 (not revised)

Meanwhile, following the announcement pertaining to the fuel price revision last evening, long queues were visible at filling stations across Colombo, according to the Ada Derana reporters.