Three including 3-year-old killed in separate road accidents

Three people, including a three-year-old child, have died in separate road accidents reported across various parts of the country, police stated.

The accidents were reported yesterday (30) in Kattankudy, Pooneryn and Mankulam.

A bus traveling from the Kalmunai-Batticaloa road to the Arayampathy-Kali Kovil by-road in Kattankudy, collided with a child while reversing, causing a tragic accident.

The child, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, succumbed upon admission to the Arayampathy Hospital.

The deceased was a 3-year-old child residing in Arayampathy 01 area.

Meanwhile, a youth died after a van collided with a motorcycle in Pooneryn along the Jaffna-Mannar road.

Both the motorcyclist and the van driver were injured in the accident and admitted to the Pooneryn Hospital. The motorcyclist, who was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment died after being taken to the Marawila Hospital due to complications.

The deceased was a 27-year-old resident of Mirusuvil.

In another incident in Mankulam, a motorcycle entering from a by-road collided with a lorry near the 245 km post on the Kandy-Jaffna main road.

The motorcyclist, two pillion riders, and the lorry assistant sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital. Motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the hospital, police said.

The deceased was a 24-year-old resident of Kilinochchi.