No price revision in July: Laugfs Gas

July 1, 2025   10:11 am

Laugfs Gas PLC has announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of July 2025.

This was announced by the Cluster Director/CEO of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. Niroshan J Peiris.

Prices remained unchanged in the months of May and June as well.

During the April revision, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder was increased by Rs. 420 to Rs. 4,100, while a 5kg cylinder was increased by Rs.168 to Rs. 1,645.

The Litro Gas Company has yet to announce price revision for the month of July.

