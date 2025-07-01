Discussions held to expand trade ties between Sri Lanka and India

July 1, 2025   11:28 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held discussions with Indian business leaders to expand trade and investment opportunities across key sectors such as technology, manufacturing, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, energy, and tourism.

Discussions were held during a meeting between a high-level delegation of Chief Executive Officers from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Prime Minister Amarasuriya at the Parliament complex.

The Prime Minister conveyed her appreciation for the continued partnership between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in advancing the country’s ongoing economic recovery and development, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Indian delegation reaffirmed the robust and evolving economic relationship between the two countries, noting the positive momentum generated by the recent state visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of inclusive and equitable investment strategies that support youth empowerment, women entrepreneurs, and the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

The meeting was attended by leading Indian CEOs and officials from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka. 

The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Director General of the South Asia and SAARC Division, and Prashanthi Krishnamoorthy, Deputy Director of the South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

