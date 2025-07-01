Navy arrests seven Indian fishermen for poaching in Northern seas

Navy arrests seven Indian fishermen for poaching in Northern seas

July 1, 2025   11:37 am

A total of seven fishermen from Rameswaram, India have been arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for poaching in seas off Talaimannar.

The group was arrested and their boat was also taken into custody at around 11:00 p.m. yesterday (30), after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, according to India media reports.

This is the second such case this week. Navy personnel also arrested eight Indian fishermen from Rameswaram and seized a trawler on charges of poaching on Sunday (29).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar requesting to ensure the safe repatriation of the arrested fishermen and their fishing boat; and to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities in the handling of fishing-related issues.

- Agencies

