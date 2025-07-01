Litro Gas prices to remain unchanged in July

The Chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Channa Gunawardena says that the prices of its domestic LP Gas cylinders will remain unchanged for the month of July 2025.

Accordingly, the existing prices of LP gas cylinders will continue to apply throughout July.

The prices for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District are as follows:

12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,690

05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,482

2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 694

Earlier today, Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the company will not revise domestic LP gas prices for the month of July 2025.