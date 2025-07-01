CAA to launch special raids to net errant rice traders

CAA to launch special raids to net errant rice traders

July 1, 2025   12:08 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that since a maximum retail price has been imposed on rice, raids will be conducted to penalize traders who sell rice at higher prices.

The CAA added that, since a controlled price for rice has been imposed through a gazette notification, the sale of rice at a price higher than the relevant rate is prohibited by law.

Accordingly, the Authority noted that it will launch raids to identify those selling rice at higher prices, and that consumers can also lodge complaints with the CAA regarding such violators.

The public can also lodge complaints via the 1977 hotline during office hours, the Authority said.

The controlled prices are as follows,

Rs. 220 per kilogram for White and Red Local Raw rice
Rs. 230 per kilogram for White and red Nadu rice
Rs. 240 per kilogram for White and red Samba Raw Rice
Rs. 260 per kilogram for Keeri Samba Raw Rice

