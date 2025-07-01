Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chief Nishantha Wickramasinghe further remanded

Former Chairman of SriLankan Airlines, Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been further remanded until July 15, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials today (July 1).

Considering the submissions made by both the Bribery Commission and the defense, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the former SriLankan Airlines Chairman be further remanded until July 15.

The magistrate also ordered CIABOC to conclude the investigation and submit a report before the next hearing of the case.

Wickramasinghe was initially taken into custody on June 27 at around 12:18 p.m. in the Nawala area by CIABOC officers on charges related to corruption. He was previously remanded until July 1.

According to the Commission, the arrest was made in connection with an ongoing investigation into three separate allegations of corruption related to decisions taken during his tenure as the Chairman of the national carrier.



The charges against Wickramasinghe are as follows:

1.Causing a financial loss of USD 4,512 to the government by altering the destination of flight UL319, which was originally scheduled to travel from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Katunayake on 22 January 2014.

2.Causing a financial loss of USD 19,160 to the government by disembarking 75 passengers who had arrived in Sri Lanka from the Maldives and were scheduled to depart for France on flight UL563 on 26 January 2014.

3. Misuse of public funds amounting to LKR 1,250,000 on 19 December 2014, allegedly used for the former President’s election campaign held at the 18th Mile Post Stadium in Katunayake.