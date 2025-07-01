Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk renewed his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s coveted tax-cut and spending bill, which he calls “Big, Beautiful bill” and threatened to unseat the lawmakers who support the bill after campaigning on limiting government spending, and vowed to form a new political outfit “America Party” if the bill passes amid a marathon vote in the US Senate.

Following a feud with President Trump over the spending and tax break bill, Musk had chosen to be relatively silent but now, when the debate and marathon voting is underway in the Senate, Musk rejoined the debate against the Republicans backed bill, calling it “utterly insane and destructive” in a post on social media platform X.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” wrote Musk in the post.

Musk targeted the Republican lawmakers who are backing the bill and said those who campaigned on cutting spending but are supporting the bill, they “should hang their heads in shame!” The former advisor to President Trump, Musk, further threatened that those who support the bill would certainly lose their primary next year.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk said.

Musk’s criticism of the spending bill has caused a rift in his relationship with President Trump, which marked a dramatic shift and SpaceX, Tesla CEO, left the White House in May end where he was leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal cost-cutting initiative.

Musk spent close to $300 million on Trump’s re-election campaign bid in 2024.

Musk has previously said that the tax-cut and spending bill would increase the national debt greatly and nullify the savings the federal government achieved through the works of DOGE.

The US Senate has begun a marathon vote on the bill after debate as Republicans huddle and negotiate the differences to pass the legislation by July 4, a self-imposed deadline by Trump.

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies