Ex-DMT Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha arrested

Ex-DMT Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha arrested

July 1, 2025   02:59 pm

Former Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha and two other former officials of the Department of Motor Traffic have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into vehicles that were illegally registered with the Department of Motor Traffic without receiving proper clearance from Sri Lanka Customs, CIABOC said in a statement.

According to CIABOC, former Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasinghe has been arrested for granting approval to issue a number plate for a jeep.

Additionally, a former Assistant Director of Information Technology at the department and a clerk have also been taken into custody for facilitating the illegal data entry and executing it.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)