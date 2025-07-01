Ex-DMT Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha arrested

Former Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha and two other former officials of the Department of Motor Traffic have been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into vehicles that were illegally registered with the Department of Motor Traffic without receiving proper clearance from Sri Lanka Customs, CIABOC said in a statement.

According to CIABOC, former Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasinghe has been arrested for granting approval to issue a number plate for a jeep.

Additionally, a former Assistant Director of Information Technology at the department and a clerk have also been taken into custody for facilitating the illegal data entry and executing it.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.