Ex-DMT Commissioner General and two others remanded

July 1, 2025   04:55 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of three suspects, including former Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasingha, until July 8. 

The suspects were arrested on allegations of approving the issuance of a number plate for a motor vehicle that was illegally registered.

The arrests were made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), and the suspects were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga.

During the court proceedings, officials from the Bribery Commission informed the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing. 

They further revealed that 177 vehicles have allegedly been illegally imported and subsequently registered in violation of legal procedures.

The suspects have been arrested under provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act, on charges of facilitating the registration of a jeep without clearance from Sri Lanka Customs.

Citing the seriousness of the offence and the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Bribery Commission requested the court to remand the suspects. 

Accordingly, the court granted the request and ordered that the three individuals be held in remand custody until July 8.

