The Minister of Transport has approved the reduction of bus fares by 0.55% effective from July 04, 2025 (Friday), according to the National Transport Commission (NTC).

This bus fare reduction is based on the annual fare revision.

However, the National Transport Commission (NTC) announced that the minimum fare of Rs. 27, the second and the third lowest fares of Rs. 35 and Rs. 45 will remain unchanged.

New Bus Fares: