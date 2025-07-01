Cabinet approves nationwide online traffic fine payment system

Cabinet approval has been granted to implement the nationwide online traffic fine payment system, based on a pilot project introduced by the government, said Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

The minister revealed this while speaking to the media following a program held near the Kottawa Interchange to raise awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts in vehicles traveling on the expressway,

“Now it has been made easier to pay traffic fines. Cabinet approval was granted today. Currently, fines can only be paid by phone in the area from Kurunegala to Anuradhapura.”

“We are now providing phones to all police officers in Sri Lanka. From this year onward, fines will be payable from anywhere in the country,” he told reporters.

The Minister further emphasized that they are encouraging people to wear seat belts and drive safely to avoid paying fines.