Over 22,000 premises inspected on day 2 of Mosquito Control Week

The Ministry of Health states that a total of 22,294 premises were inspected today (July 1) as part of a special inspection campaign conducted under the National Mosquito Control Week, which commenced on June 30.

The Media Spokesperson of the National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health, Community Medical Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera, stated that 4,965 premises with potential mosquito breeding grounds were identified, and mosquito larvae were found at 657 locations.

Accordingly, red notices have been issued on 553 of these premises.

Dr. Samaraweera noted that legal action has been taken against 153 individuals, and also pointed out that a total of 48,354 premises were inspected yesterday and today, with 10,591 locations identified as potential mosquito breeding hotbeds, approximately one in every ten premises.

In addition, Specialist Dr. Prasheela stated that 1,611 premises with active mosquito larvae were found, leading to the issuance of 1,193 red notices and the filing of 256 legal cases.

The National Mosquito Control Week commenced on June 30 and will continue until July 05.