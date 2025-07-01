Body of remaining missing fisherman found after boat capsizes off Tangalle

The body of the second fisherman who went missing after a multi-day fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Paravi Wella in Tangalle has been recovered.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Chaminda Ruwan Janaka, a father of three and a resident of Tangalle.

The body was found in the sea area near the Kalametiya Fisheries Harbour and was brought to the Tangalle Fishing Harbour this afternoon (01).

The fishing vessel, named “Maxim Putha 1”, was carrying six fishermen when it capsized while returning to shore after poaching. Four of the fishermen were rescued with the help of a dinghy.

On June 29, the body of one fisherman was recovered during search operations conducted with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

Accordingly, both bodies of the fishermen who went missing after the multi-day fishing vessel capsized have now been recovered.