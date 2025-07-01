The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the Fourth Review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

On April 25th IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities reached staff-level agreement on the 4th review of Sri Lanka’s program under the EFF. Once the review is approved by the IMF executive board, Sri Lanka will have access to about USD 344 million in financing.