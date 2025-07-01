IMF Executive Board approves Sri Lankas fourth review

IMF Executive Board approves Sri Lankas fourth review

July 1, 2025   10:41 pm

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the Fourth Review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board was scheduled to evaluate Sri Lanka’s fourth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on July 01.

On April 25th IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities reached staff-level agreement on the 4th review of Sri Lanka’s program under the EFF. Once the review is approved by the IMF executive board, Sri Lanka will have access to about USD 344 million in financing.

