Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (02), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in the Jaffna and Mannar districts, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.