MOD reviews progress of Defence Headquarters Complex construction

A high-level progress review meeting on the Defence Headquarters Complex project has been held at the Ministry of Defence, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

Chaired by Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), the session focused on evaluating construction progress, addressing implementation challenges, and reinforcing inter-agency coordination to ensure timely delivery, a statement from the Ministry said.

Project teams presented key milestones, infrastructure readiness, and revised timelines. The Defence Secretary emphasized the strategic significance of the complex as a centralized command hub and urged all stakeholders to maintain quality and adhere to schedules.

Tri-Forces Commanders reaffirmed their support for the project, highlighting the importance of sustained collaboration, according to the statement.

Senior MOD officials, Tri-Forces representatives, and project officers were in attendance. Once completed, the complex will serve as a modern, secure headquarters for Sri Lanka’s defence administration, the Ministry of Defence added further.