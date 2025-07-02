Over 138,000 tourist arrivals recorded in June

Over 138,000 tourist arrivals recorded in June

July 2, 2025   07:22 am

A total of 138,241 tourists arrived in the country in June 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 21.8% in comparison to the numbers arrived in June 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 37,934 tourists arrived from India in June which accounts to 27.4%. Furthermore, 11,628 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,804 from China, 7,299 from Australia and 6,833 Pakistani nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025 stands at 1,168,044.

Among them, 241,994 individuals are from India, 112,312 from Russia and 107,902 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Fuel prices increased (English)

Fuel prices increased (English)

Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away (English)

Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away (English)

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)