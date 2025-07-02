Over 138,000 tourist arrivals recorded in June

A total of 138,241 tourists arrived in the country in June 2025, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

This is an increase of 21.8% in comparison to the numbers arrived in June 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, a total of 37,934 tourists arrived from India in June which accounts to 27.4%. Furthermore, 11,628 persons from the United Kingdom, 8,804 from China, 7,299 from Australia and 6,833 Pakistani nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Accordingly, the total number of tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025 stands at 1,168,044.

Among them, 241,994 individuals are from India, 112,312 from Russia and 107,902 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.