PUCSL seeks public opinion on challenges faced by renewable energy developers

July 2, 2025   07:47 am

A public consultation will be held today (02) to identify the challenges faced by renewable energy developers in Sri Lanka, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced.

The Commission stated that oral opinions from stakeholders are scheduled to be gathered today from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

This public consultation is conducted in terms of the powers assigned to the Commission under Section 17 of the Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission Act No. 35 of 2002.

The related consultation document can be accessed via the website www.pucsl.gov.lk

Meanwhile, Dr. Shyam Pathiraja, the President of the Solar E P C Association (SEPCA) stated that a number of stakeholders are expected to present their views regarding the crisis affecting the country’s renewable energy sector.

On a related note, National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Ravindra Bandara claimed that the present government has not imposed any restrictions on renewable energy production.

