Man arrested with counterfeit USD notes in Minuwangoda

An individual has been arrested for the possession of six counterfeit US dollar notes by the Minuwangoda Police.

A raid was conducted at a bank in the Minuwangoda town last afternoon (01), based on information received by a team of officers from the Minuwangoda Police Station.

During the raid, the suspect was arrested for the possession of six counterfeit 100-dollar notes.

The suspect is a 45-year-old resident of Rasnayakapura.

The Minuwangoda Police is conducting further investigations.