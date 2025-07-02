Jayne Howell assumes duties as Deputy Chief of US Mission in Sri Lanka

July 2, 2025   08:58 am

Jayne Howell, a seasoned career diplomat and member of the US Senior Foreign Service, has assumed duties as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo.

Jayne Howell has extensive overseas experience, including recent postings as Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs (MCCA) in both Pakistan and Türkiye, where she served as the Ambassador’s senior advisor on immigration and visa policy as well as coordinated countrywide services for the thousands of American citizens visiting those countries each year, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

She has also worked as the Consular Section Chief in Accra, Ghana; Harare, Zimbabwe; and Kabul, Afghanistan.

In Washington, Jayne has Howell served in several senior leadership roles in the Bureau of Consular Affairs including Deputy Executive Director, Supervisory Regional Consular Officer, and inaugural Director of 1CA, the Bureau’s leadership and management excellence program.

