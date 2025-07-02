Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad on behalf of the government of Sri Lanka has extended his sincere appreciation to King Salman bin Abdul Azeez and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Azeez for their leadership to make Haj - 2025 arrangements as smooth, peaceful and a resounding success.

The Ambassador along with the Chairman of Sri Lanka Haj Committee Reyaz Mihular also extended their appreciations to the Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Vice Minister of Haj and Umrah Abdul Fatah Mishat as well as Deputy Minister Ayed Algunaim for their support and assistance in facilitating 3500 Sri Lankan Haj pilgrims to perform their religious obligation this year.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad also thanked the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka Khalid Hamood Alkhatani for making necessary arrangements for their participation during the Haj - 2025.

The Sri Lanka Haj Committee in coordination with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah facilitated hosting of 3500 Sri Lankan Haj pilgrims this year, according to the statement issued by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh.