Indictments served on Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother

Indictments have been served before the Colombo High Court on Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and his grandmother Daisy Forest, Ada Derana reporter said.

Indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne in relation to a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Subsequently, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother have been released two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The judge also ordered that the fingerprints of the accused be taken.

Senior State Counsel Oswald Perera appearing on behalf of the complainant, informed court that another case against the accused is scheduled to be called before the Colombo High Court No. 1 on July 11.

The State Counsel said the documents in that case and the current case are similar, and requested the defense counsel to inform him if there are any deficiencies in the relevant documents.

President’s Counsels Sampath Mendis and Anil Silva, appearing for the defense, stated that they will examine the documents and inform court if any deficiencies are found.

Following that, the judge ordered that this case be called again on August 4.

The accused have been charged under three counts by the Attorney General, alleging that between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013, they committed an offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million of unlawfully earned money into three private banks as fixed deposits.