Indictments served on Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother

Indictments served on Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother

July 2, 2025   10:40 am

Indictments have been served before the Colombo High Court on Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and his grandmother Daisy Forest, Ada Derana reporter said.

Indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne in relation to a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Subsequently, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his grandmother have been released two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The judge also ordered that the fingerprints of the accused be taken.

Senior State Counsel Oswald Perera appearing on behalf of the complainant, informed court that another case against the accused is scheduled to be called before the Colombo High Court No. 1 on July 11.

The State Counsel said the documents in that case and the current case are similar, and requested the defense counsel to inform him if there are any deficiencies in the relevant documents.

President’s Counsels Sampath Mendis and Anil Silva, appearing for the defense, stated that they will examine the documents and inform court if any deficiencies are found.

Following that, the judge ordered that this case be called again on August 4.

The accused have been charged under three counts by the Attorney General, alleging that between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013, they committed an offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by depositing over Rs. 59 million of unlawfully earned money into three private banks as fixed deposits.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Fuel prices increased (English)

Fuel prices increased (English)

Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away (English)

Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away (English)

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)