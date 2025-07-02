Paddy Marketing Board to commence paddy purchasing, fixed prices announced

The Paddy Marketing Board is scheduled to begin purchasing paddy from tomorrow (03) with the commencement of the harvest for the ‘Yala’ season.

Accordingly, government warehouses will be opened at several districts starting tomorrow.

This announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Namal Karunaratne, in a statement to media.

The decision to commence purchasing was made following a joint discussion that took place between the Paddy Marketing Board and other relevant stakeholders.

According to the Deputy Minister, paddy purchasing will commence in the Ampara, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa districts, as well as in regions of the Northwestern and Southern Provinces.

The Paddy Marketing Board has been allocated Rs. 600 million to purchase paddy in the Yala season, the government announced previously.

Accordingly, the government will purchase paddy at the following fixed prices:

• Nadu rice at Rs. 120 per kilogram

• Samba rice at Rs. 125 per kilogram

• Keeri Samba rice at Rs. 132 per kilogram

These rates apply to standardized (dry) paddy delivered to government warehouses, the Deputy Minister noted.

He also emphasized that facilities will be in place to ensure that farmers can deliver quality paddy to these warehouses.

Additionally, fixed prices have also been set for wet paddy.

The prices are as follows:

• Nadu wet rice at Rs. 102 per kilogram

• Samba wet rice at Rs. 105 per kilogram

• Keeri Samba wet rice at Rs. 112 per kilogram

However, the Deputy Minister noted that government warehouses are not equipped to store wet paddy and therefore requested all stakeholders to ensure fair treatment of farmers by taking necessary steps to properly dry the paddy before delivery.