Injured elephant spotted near Kandalama in critical condition

July 2, 2025   11:53 am

A wild elephant with a gunshot wound to one of his back legs has been spotted near the Kandalama Reservoir, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, the elephant known as ‘කණ්ඩලමේ හැඩකාරයා’, who was shot in the front leg months ago and has been under treatment, is reported to be in critical condition.

The wounded elephant was seen approaching nearby villages and, according to the Ada Derana reporter who visited the location, has not yet received any treatment.

Meanwhile, Sigiriya Wildlife Conservation officials state that ‘කණ්ඩලමේ හැඩකාරයා’ has been treated on several occasions. They also confirm that the other injured wild elephant was last seen yesterday (01).

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Fuel prices increased (English)

Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away (English)

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

