Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at Sri Lankan Airlines

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to establish a Special Presidential Investigation Committee to probe fraud, corruption and irregularities occurred in the past within SriLankan Airlines Limited and Airport and Aviation (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

According to the Cabinet paper presented by the President, the Special Presidential Investigation Committee will be headed by former Auditor General H. M. Gamini Wijesinghe.

The statement issued by the Department of Government Information, although SriLankan Airlines Limited is contributing to the economic improvement of the country, the annual loss of the company is a burden on the state while the cost is being borne by the people.

The expectation of the public is to successfully maintain SriLankan Airlines by converting it to an economically advantageous, efficient and productive state entity utilizing the novel technology, the statement added further.

Accordingly, in order to convert SriLankan Airlines into a profit-making entity, a thorough formal study and evaluation of the transactions and incidents will be carried out to unearth the causes that led the Sri Lankan Company towards the current predicament.

Furthermore, attention of the government has been drawn by various parties regarding the requirement to investigate the activities of Airport and Aviation (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited which is responsible for airport monitoring, the statement added further.

Considering all factors, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Cabinet paper to appoint a Special Presidential Investigation Committee headed by former Auditor General H. M. Gamini Wijesinghe to investigate alleged frauds, corruption and irregularities occurred between 2010 and 2025 at SriLankan Airlines and present a detailed report with recommendations.