Elon Musks Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka
July 2, 2025 12:22 pm
Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite internet service is now officially available in Sri Lanka, its owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk announced, “Starlink now available in Sri Lanka!”, marking the official launch of the service in the country.
He also shared a post by Starlink’s official account which showed a Sri Lanka map with all regions covered and marked ‘available’.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) had granted a “Telecommunications Service Provider” license to Starlink Lanka (Private) Limited on 14 August 2024, authorizing the company to offer satellite-based internet services across the island.
Starlink’s satellite internet is significantly faster than existing fibre-optic internet services in Sri Lanka and offers the major advantage of global accessibility, including in remote and underserved areas where conventional infrastructure is limited or unavailable.
Starlink now available in Sri Lanka! 🇱🇰 https://t.co/37X5hNOEfL— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025