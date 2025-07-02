Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite internet service is now officially available in Sri Lanka, its owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk announced, “Starlink now available in Sri Lanka!”, marking the official launch of the service in the country.

He also shared a post by Starlink’s official account which showed a Sri Lanka map with all regions covered and marked ‘available’.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) had granted a “Telecommunications Service Provider” license to Starlink Lanka (Private) Limited on 14 August 2024, authorizing the company to offer satellite-based internet services across the island.

Starlink’s satellite internet is significantly faster than existing fibre-optic internet services in Sri Lanka and offers the major advantage of global accessibility, including in remote and underserved areas where conventional infrastructure is limited or unavailable.