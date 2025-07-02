Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement the programme to provide scholarships for students who obtained higher grades at the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination to study their first degree at foreign universities.

According to the government policy, a total of Rs. 200 million has been allocated through the 2025 Budget to provide opportunities for students who have passed the G.C.E. (A/L) with the highest ranks to study at foreign universities, aligning with the objective of creating ‘civilized citizen-advanced human resources’, the Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said in a statement.

Under the scholarship program, it has been proposed to award scholarships to complete their degree program for a maximum of four years at universities ranked in the top 500 in international university rankings.

Scholarships are planned to be awarded to 200 students, with a proposal to select 20 to 50 students for the year 2025 under the first stage of the program.

The opportunity has been provided to apply for this program to students who have the highest Z-score in the main subject streams of the G.C.E. (A/L) examination.

Out of the applications, the selection of students will be made by the expert interview board comprising professors and lecturers from the universities, the statement added.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister in her capacity as the Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education to implement the proposed scholarship program.