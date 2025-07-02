New Norwood PS Chairman assumes duties amid tight security

July 2, 2025   02:53 pm

Johannes Francis Allen, who was elected to the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha from the National People’s Power (NPP), and Sivakumar Nadarajah, who was elected to the Pradeshiya Sabha from the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), officially assumed duties as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively amidst tight police security.

Police personnel were deployed to the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha when the Chairman assumed duties this morning (02), after reports of a planned demonstration outside the council premises by plantation trade unions.

After taking office, Chairman Johannes Francis Allen met with the council staff to discuss future plans and had also stressed on the importance of eradicating corrupt practices that were rampant at the council in the past.

He also emphasized that, in line with the policy statement of the current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, “A Rich Country, a Beautiful Life”, the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha would be developed into one of the best in the Nuwara Eliya District.

