Malaysia considers visa-free entry for Sri Lankan citizens  report

Malaysia is moving forward with a proposal to offer visa-free entry to citizens of Sri Lanka, marking a significant step in deepening tourism cooperation and regional connectivity, according to foreign media reports.

The initiative is part of the country’s wider efforts to attract more international visitors and strengthen ties with key South Asian markets, the TTW reported.

Tourism authorities in Malaysia have confirmed that discussions are progressing, and proposals have already been submitted to the government for consideration. The aim is to simplify entry procedures for Sri Lankan travelers, making Malaysia a more convenient and attractive destination. If approved, this move could significantly increase the number of Sri Lankan tourists visiting the country, providing a major boost to the tourism sector.

Support for the initiative also extends to Malaysia’s diplomatic representation in Colombo, which is working to facilitate discussions and promote the proposal. By easing travel restrictions, Malaysian tourism officials hope to create a more seamless travel experience, fostering greater cultural exchange, stronger business links, and enhanced people-to-people connections between the two countries.

This proposal comes at a time when Malaysia is experiencing a notable surge in tourist arrivals from Sri Lanka. In 2024, Malaysia recorded more than 58,000 visitors from Sri Lanka—more than double the 26,000 arrivals reported in 2019. This impressive 122 percent growth highlights a strong rebound in travel demand and reflects renewed enthusiasm among Sri Lankan travelers for exploring Malaysia’s rich cultural, natural, and urban attractions.

With this momentum in mind, Malaysia has set bold goals for its overall international tourism growth. Authorities aim to attract 31.4 million global visitors in 2025, followed by 35.6 million in 2026. Achieving these targets will require both targeted policies and strategic market engagement, particularly with countries showing significant growth potential like Sri Lanka.

Malaysia’s existing visa-free entry policy already covers more than 130 countries, allowing travelers to visit without a visa for varying durations depending on their nationality. Tourists from over 60 nations—including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Saudi Arabia—can stay for up to 90 days without requiring a visa. Meanwhile, citizens of around 65 countries such as China, India, and Russia are eligible for visa-free travel lasting up to 30 days. A smaller group, including countries like Iran and Libya, are granted visa-free entry for up to 14 days.

By potentially adding Sri Lanka to this list, Malaysia aims to level the playing field for South Asian travelers and expand its appeal in a competitive regional tourism market. The visa exemption would not only make travel easier but also position Malaysia as a welcoming and inclusive destination for diverse visitor groups.

In support of its broader tourism revival campaign, Malaysia is also preparing for several landmark events that are expected to further elevate the country’s global tourism profile. In September 2025, the nation will host the official launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 along with the celebrations for World Tourism Day. These events will be held in the UNESCO-listed historic city of Malacca and are centered on the theme “Tourism & Sustainable Transformation.”

The theme underscores Malaysia’s dedication to developing tourism in ways that are environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and economically beneficial for local communities. With a growing emphasis on sustainability, the upcoming tourism events aim to showcase Malaysia’s diverse attractions while also highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage and natural resources.

The initiative to offer visa-free access to Sri Lankan citizens highlights Malaysia’s dedication to strengthening regional partnerships and adopting a progressive tourism strategy. As the country continues to innovate and expand access for global travelers, it is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious tourism goals and reinforce its role as a leading travel destination in Southeast Asia.

Source: TTW

--Agencies