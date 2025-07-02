Sarvajana Balaya suspends party membership of Padiyathalawa PS member

The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance has decided to suspend the party membership of Padiyathalawa Pradeshiya Sabha member Chathun Irangika Withanage for acting against party directives during the establishment of power in the said local council.

The suspension has been notified through a letter issued under the signature of Ranjan Seneviratne, the General Secretary of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ party.

Furthermore, the letter states that the party membership has been suspended with immediate effect until a final decision is made following an impartial disciplinary inquiry.