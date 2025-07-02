National Mosquito Control Week: Over 48,000 premises inspected islandwide

The Ministry of Health has announced that inspections will continue across the country today (July 2), marking the third day of National Mosquito Control Week.

According to the Ministry, a total of 22,294 premises were inspected yesterday (July 1).

Of these, 4,965 locations were identified as potential mosquito breeding grounds, while 657 premises were found to contain active mosquito larvae.

Red notices were issued to 553 individuals responsible for maintaining those premises, it said.

Furthermore, legal proceedings have been initiated against 153 individuals, the Ministry confirmed.

Over the past two days, a cumulative total of 48,354 premises have been inspected islandwide. These inspections led to the identification of 10,591 potential mosquito breeding sites.

Additionally, mosquito larvae were found in 1,611 premises. As a result, 1,193 red notices have been issued, and 256 legal cases have been filed.