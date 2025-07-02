Aswesuma Phase 2: List of eligible families released

The list of eligible families selected for the second phase of the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit allowance has been officially released.

The list has been displayed on the notice boards of all Divisional Secretariat offices, as well as on the notice boards of Grama Niladhari officers and in the offices of the relevant field officers in charge of the subject. It has also been published on the official website of the Welfare Benefits Board, (www.wbb.gov.lk).

Furthermore, applicants who believe there is an error or any changes in the information provided during the second stage of data collection, and whose names are not included in the list of eligible candidates, have the opportunity to submit an appeal.

Additionally, individuals who submitted initial applications for ‘Aswesuma’ Phase 2 but were not visited by a government field officer for housing data collection are also eligible to appeal.

Before filing an appeal, all applicants are advised to review the information recorded about their households in the IWMS database during the housing data collection process.

Appeals and objections can be submitted through the official website by accessing the Appeals and Objections section. For further assistance, applicants are also advised to visit their nearest ‘Vidatha’ Resource Centre when submitting appeals and objections online.