Netherlands and Sri Lanka agree to conduct joint research on colonial-era artefacts

Netherlands and Sri Lanka agree to conduct joint research on colonial-era artefacts

July 2, 2025   09:08 pm

A discussion was held today (2) at the Presidential Secretariat between Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President and Bonnie Horbach, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sri Lanka.

The talks focused on the possible return to Sri Lanka of ancient artefacts and manuscripts currently in the possession of the Netherlands, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Ambassador Bonnie Horbach expressed her gratitude for the cooperation extended by the Government of Sri Lanka in this endeavour. She also remarked that this initiative presents a significant opportunity to further strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

The government of the Netherlands has adopted a policy position that colonial-era artefacts should be returned to their countries of origin as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with formerly colonised nations, the PMD said. 

In line with this, they have initiated a research programme as a first step towards the restitution of such cultural objects. An agreement has been reached with Sri Lankan authorities to conduct joint research on colonial-era artefacts currently held in the Netherlands.

As an initial step, it is expected that researchers from both countries will conduct studies on the collection of these ancient manuscripts held in the Netherlands, under the leadership of Sri Lanka’s Department of National Archives, the statement added.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamange and Krishen Mendis, Cultural Affairs Advisor to the Netherlands Ambassador, also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)