Netherlands and Sri Lanka agree to conduct joint research on colonial-era artefacts

A discussion was held today (2) at the Presidential Secretariat between Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President and Bonnie Horbach, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sri Lanka.

The talks focused on the possible return to Sri Lanka of ancient artefacts and manuscripts currently in the possession of the Netherlands, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Ambassador Bonnie Horbach expressed her gratitude for the cooperation extended by the Government of Sri Lanka in this endeavour. She also remarked that this initiative presents a significant opportunity to further strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

The government of the Netherlands has adopted a policy position that colonial-era artefacts should be returned to their countries of origin as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with formerly colonised nations, the PMD said.

In line with this, they have initiated a research programme as a first step towards the restitution of such cultural objects. An agreement has been reached with Sri Lankan authorities to conduct joint research on colonial-era artefacts currently held in the Netherlands.

As an initial step, it is expected that researchers from both countries will conduct studies on the collection of these ancient manuscripts held in the Netherlands, under the leadership of Sri Lanka’s Department of National Archives, the statement added.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamange and Krishen Mendis, Cultural Affairs Advisor to the Netherlands Ambassador, also attended the meeting.