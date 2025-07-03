Unidentified bodies discovered in Mannar, Bagawantalawa, and Mount Lavinia

Sri Lanka Police reported that three unidentified male bodies were discovered in separate locations across the country on Wednesday (July 2).

One body was found on the beach at Olaithoduwai, within the Mannar Police Division, last evening.

According to police, the deceased was in an unrecognizable condition and he was wearing blue shorts and a blue and red striped T-shirt.

His body has been placed at the morgue of the Mannar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Mannar Police are conducting further investigation to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.

Another unidentified male body was found in a tea estate in Kotiyagala, within the Bagawantalawa Police Division, based on information received by police last afternoon (July 2).

Police say that the deceased is believed to be around 73 years old, wearing a black jacket and a red and gray striped sarong. He was partially bald in the middle, and his hair was white.

The body has been placed in the morgue of the Trincomalee Hospital.

Bagawantalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

A third unidentified male body washed ashore at the Mount Lavinia beach on Wednesday night, within the Mount Lavinia Police Division.

Police say that the deceased was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt and vest on his upper body, and black trousers with a black belt on his lower body.

The body has been deposited at the Kalubowila Hospital morgue.

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.