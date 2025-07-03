Rise in child accidents a growing concern, expert warns

A pediatrician at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, Professor Ruwanthi Perera has raised concerns over the increasing number of accidents involving children.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau in recognition of National Accident Prevention Week, Professor Perera highlighted that many childhood accidents are a result of ignorance and experimentation.

“As a South Asian country, we rank quite high in terms of accident rates. Unfortunately, national data shows a growing number of injuries among children due to accidents,” she stated.

Professor Perera explained that healthcare services cater to children up to the age of 16 and emphasized that two key age groups are particularly vulnerable to accidents.

“The first group consists of kids who suffer injuries through unintentional experimentation. The second group includes adolescents aged 12 to 14, who often engage in risky behavior as they enter a phase of curiosity and independence.”

She noted that the most common types of accidents among children include falls, cuts, and burns, which are often preventable with proper awareness and supervision.

Professor Perera stressed the critical importance of educating children and parents on accident prevention measures.