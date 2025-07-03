Shooting incident reported in Kandana

Shooting incident reported in Kandana

July 3, 2025   10:14 am

A shooting incident has been reported in Kandana this morning (03).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)