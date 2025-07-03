Sri Lanka to deploy seasonal workers to South Korea under E-8 Visa category

Cabinet approval has been granted to implement a pilot program to facilitate the engagement of Sri Lankan labourers under the E-8 visa category (seasonal employees) in the Republic of Korea.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Yongvol Local Government Institution of the Republic of Korea for the deployment of Sri Lankan workers for seasonal employment in agriculture and fisheries sectors under the E-8 visa category.

Discussions have been conducted through diplomatic channels with the interested local governments of the Republic of Korea to enter into a memorandum of understanding with them.

As a consequence of the discussions conducted with the Yongvol Local Government Institution of the Republic of Korea, it has been proposed to enter into an MoU between both parties.Clearance from the Attorney General has been received for the proposed MoU.

Through the proposed MoU, Sri Lankans will be given opportunities to serve in the agricultural and fisheries villages in Yongvol Province of the Republic of Korea for a short period (5–8 months) under the seasonal worker employment program, allowing them to earn income and generate foreign exchange for the country.

Accordingly, after entering into the necessary agreements, steps will be taken to recruit qualified workers through the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and send them to South Korea as soon as possible, stated the Chairman of SLBFE, Kosala Wickramasinghe.

Kosala Wickramasinghe further urges job seekers to refrain from providing money or passports to any outside parties for this purpose, as recruitment for these jobs is carried out only by the Sri Lankan government.