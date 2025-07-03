Colombo HC dismisses preliminary objection in Harak Kata case

The Colombo High Court has dismissed a preliminary objection raised by the defense in the case filed against three accused individuals, including the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne, alias Harak Kata.

The defendants are charged with conspiring to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while being detained.

High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka delivered the ruling, stating that the indictment filed by the Attorney General is valid and can be maintained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The court held that there was no procedural flaw in the filing of the indictments and affirmed that the charges fall within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the trial be taken up for hearing on August 5, 2025.