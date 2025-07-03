Kandana shooting: One victim succumbs to injuries

July 3, 2025   11:12 am

One of the two persons who were injured in the Kandana shooting incident this morning has reportedly succumbed to injuries at hospital.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting, targeting two people traveling in a car near the Kandana Public Market this morning (03).The suspects reportedly fled the scene afterward.

The Police Media Spokesman’s office stated that the two injured individuals were admitted to Ragama Hospital.

It was also reported that Sameera Manahara, who was the private secretary of the late Minister Mangala Samaraweera, is one of those injured in the Kandana shooting, police said.

However, a short while ago it was reported that one of the two injured persons had died at hospital, and Sameera Manahara is currently receiving further treatment at Ragama Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the Kandana area. The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been identified, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

