More details revealed on Kandana shooting

More details revealed on Kandana shooting

July 3, 2025   12:35 pm

More details have been revealed regarding the shooting incident that occurred  near the Kandana Public Market at around 10.00 a.m. this morning (03).

According to police, two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire using a T-56 assault rifle, targeting two people traveling in a car near the Kandana Public Market. The suspects reportedly fled the scene afterward.

One person succumbed to his injuries, while the other injured individual is currently receiving further treatment at the Ragama Hospital.

Police stated that Sameera Manahara, also known as “Weli Sameera,” who was the former private secretary of the late Minister Mangala Samaraweera and was traveling in the car, was the intended target of the shooting.

However, hospital sources confirmed that although Sameera Manahara was injured in the shooting, his condition is not serious.

The deceased, Upali Amunuwila, has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the Kandana area. He was reportedly the brother-in-law of Sameera Manahara.

The two were reportedly returning home from a fitness center when they were shot, about 500 meters away from their residence, Ada Derana reporter said.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed, and several police teams, including officers from the Kandana Police, are currently investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)