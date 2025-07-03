More details revealed on Kandana shooting

More details have been revealed regarding the shooting incident that occurred near the Kandana Public Market at around 10.00 a.m. this morning (03).

According to police, two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire using a T-56 assault rifle, targeting two people traveling in a car near the Kandana Public Market. The suspects reportedly fled the scene afterward.

One person succumbed to his injuries, while the other injured individual is currently receiving further treatment at the Ragama Hospital.

Police stated that Sameera Manahara, also known as “Weli Sameera,” who was the former private secretary of the late Minister Mangala Samaraweera and was traveling in the car, was the intended target of the shooting.

However, hospital sources confirmed that although Sameera Manahara was injured in the shooting, his condition is not serious.

The deceased, Upali Amunuwila, has been identified as a 50-year-old resident of the Kandana area. He was reportedly the brother-in-law of Sameera Manahara.

The two were reportedly returning home from a fitness center when they were shot, about 500 meters away from their residence, Ada Derana reporter said.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed, and several police teams, including officers from the Kandana Police, are currently investigating the incident.