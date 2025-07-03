Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 2 others granted bail

Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 2 others granted bail

July 3, 2025   12:58 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva and two others were granted bail today (03) by the Gampaha High Court over allegations of selling state land in Kiribathgoda through forged documents.

The bail application submitted on behalf of Mervyn Silva was considered before Gampaha High Court Judge W. K. D. Wijeratne.

All three defendants — Mervyn Silva, Jayantha Cabraal, and Naveen Weerakoon — were granted bail.

They were each released on a cash bail of Rs. 200,000 and five personal sureties of Rs. 5,000,000 each. Additionally, the court imposed overseas travel bans on them.

The defendants were strictly warned to refrain from influencing witnesses and were ordered to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every Sunday.

Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents.

