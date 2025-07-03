2026 Grade One Admissions: Instructions and model application issued

List of instructions and the model application for the admission of children to grade one in government schools for the year 2026 have been issued by the Ministry of Education.

The applications prepared according to the example format along with all relevant documents must be sent by registered post to the relevant heads of schools before August 4, 2025, the Education Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that all relevant qualifications to be eligible for admissions must be fulfilled on or before June 30, 2025.

Sinhala Paper Ad 2026 - New (1) by poornima