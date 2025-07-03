Woman hacked to death in Kuruwita

A young woman has been murdered with a sharp weapon in Dewipahala, Kuruwita, police stated.

According to police, a man attacked the young woman in an attempt to steal a gold necklace she was wearing, inflicting cut wounds to her neck before fleeing the scene.

The woman, who was found injured and unconscious, was admitted to the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old resident of Dewipahala, Kuruwita.

Kuruwita Police have launched further investigations into the incident.